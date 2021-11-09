Expect Latin flavours with a contemporary twist…

DIFC is often regarded as the hotspot for fine dining in Dubai, and its hard to argue when concepts like Gaia, LPM and Zuma are all found there. Join the ranks in the ever-growing destination is Sucre, a top Latin American restaurant hailing from Buenos Aires.

Set to open in December, Sucre Dubai is hoping to bring a little Latin flavour to the bustling restaurant scene. The original outpost was voted as one of the top Latin American 50 Best Restaurants, so you know you’ll be in good hands when it opens next month.

Executive Chef Fernando Trocca has curated a menu that blends traditional open fire cooking, with global influences from his culinary travels. Using carefully sourced, fresh, and quality ingredients, Chef Fernando will combine Italian, Spanish and Latin American cuisines at Sucre Dubai.

Menu highlights will include king crab tostada, Argentinian bone in ribeye and squid ink paella. Sucre Dubai’s kitchen will be open, with a wood oven and huge ‘parilla’ (grill) to cook over charcoal the Argentine way, giving an extra flavour dimension to its dishes.

The restaurant itself will have an Argentine feel too, with a warm colour palette and traditional patterns on the fabrics. Renders of the upcoming spot show an interesting ceiling structure made from wood, and a brick wall facing the dining area.

Ambient lighting hangs above circular tables, denoting a social environment where groups can enjoy dishes and discussion. The venue will feature a bar, lounge, terrace and restaurant and a line-up of live entertainment aims to bring the Latin beat to Dubai.

Sucre, DIFC, opening December 2021. @sucredubai

Images: Provided