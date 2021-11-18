Movie fans, a number of new films will be released in the cinemas in UAE today on Thursday, November 18. There’s plenty to see this week that includes action flicks, horror and plenty of drama.
Here are the new films to see in cinemas this week.
King Richard
Driven by a clear vision of their future and using unconventional methods, Richard has a plan that will take Venus and Serena Williams from the streets of Compton, California to the global stage as legendary icons. The profoundly moving film shows the power of family, perseverance and unwavering belief as a means to achieve the impossible and impact the world.
Starring: Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, Tony Goldwyn, Jon Bernthal Genre: Drama (PG) Tickets:Book now
Coming Home in the Dark
A school teacher is forced to confront a brutal act from his past when a pair of ruthless drifters take him and his family on a nightmare road trip.
Starring: Daniel Gillies, Erik Thomson, Miriama McDowell Genre: Horror (PG15) Tickets:Book now
Counter Attack
Lou is a dangerous international mercenary hired to protect a European oil project. After surviving a vicious attack, he finds himself framed for crimes he hasn’t committed which triggers a race to elude assassins while trying to clear his name.Starring: Vincent Zhao, Diego Dati, Isaac Fernandez Genre: Action (PG13) Tickets:Book now
To Olivia
The story of the tumultuous marriage between actress Patricia Neal and renowned writer Roald Dahl
Starring: Keeley Hawes, Hugh Bonneville, Sam Heughan Genre: Drama (PG13) Tickets:Book now
Dangerous
After the death of his brother, a reformed sociopath heads to a remote island that soon falls under siege from a deadly gang of mercenaries. Forced to fend for himself, he discovers their role in his brother’s demise and sets off on a relentless quest for vengeance.
Starring: Scott Eastwood, Famke Janssen, Mel Gibson, Tyrese Gibson Genre: Action (PG15) Tickets:Book now
Fast Vengeance
Upon hearing of his brother’s death, Shannon returns to his old stomping grounds to find the men responsible and take justice into his own hands.
Starring: Natalie Burn, D MX Genre: Action (PG15) Tickets:Book now
The Accursed
Hana spends twenty years suppressing a maleficent curse that was placed upon her bloodline, only to have a family member knowingly release it forcing her to kill or to be killed.
Starring: Izabela Vidovic, Goran Visnjic, Yancy Butler, Nick Cassidy Genre: Horror (PG15) Tickets:Book now
Clifford The Big Red Dog
As middle schooler Emily Elizabeth struggles to fit in at home and at school, she discovers a small red puppy who is destined to become her best friend from a magical animal rescuer. When Clifford becomes a gigantic red dog in her New York City apartment and attracts the attention of a genetics company that wish to supersize animals, Emily and her clueless Uncle Casey have to fight the forces of greed as they go on the run across New York City and take a bite out of the Big Apple. Along the way, Clifford affects the lives of everyone around him and teaches Emily and her uncle the true meaning of acceptance and unconditional love.
Starring: Darby Camp, Jack Whitehall, Izaac Wang Genre: Adventure (PG) Tickets:Book now
