Spencer

The marriage of Princess Diana and Prince Charles has long since grown cold. Though rumours of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate. There’s eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game, but this year, things will be a whole lot different. Spencer is an imagining of what might have happened during those few fateful days.

Starring: Kristen Stewart, Timothy Spall, Jack Nielen

Genre: Drama (PG15)

Masquerade

A young girl struggles to survive after a group of home invaders break into her house to steal her family’s priceless artwork.

Starring: Bella Thorne, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Austin Nichols

Genre: Horror (15+)

The Toll

A socially awkward driver and a weary passenger try to make it to their destination while being haunted by a supernatural threat.

Starring: Jordan Hayes, Max Topplin, James McGowan

Genre: Horror (15+)

Even Mice Belong in Heaven

Following an unfortunate accident, a feisty little mouse and a shy young fox cub unwittingly find themselves in animal heaven. In this strange environment, they will have to put aside their natural instincts and work together to succeed on their journey through this new world. The little mouse and the young fox share many adventures and unexpected surprises and ultimately become the best of friends.

Starring: Martha Issová, Jirí Lábus

Genre: Animation (15+)

Seal Team

After his best friend is killed in a shark attack, Quinn, a lovable yet tenacious seal assembles a Seal Team to fight back against a gang of sharks overtaking the neighbourhood. But this merry band of international seals are not at all trained for such a mission. They seek the help of a much more skilled combatant, Claggart, but even his tricks and flips can’t whip these guys into shape. However, with a little bit of ingenuity, intelligence and a lot of heart, the Seal Team may actually be able to bring peace back to their undersea community.

Starring: J.K. Simmons, Kristen Schaal, Sharlto Copley

Genre: Animation (PG)

