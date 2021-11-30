Sponsored: Welcome, Welkom, Whakatau…

Fancy going out for a drink in the Ranches but don’t want to change out of your flip-flops/jandals? Well, this is the place for you. Nezesaussi – as in New Zealand, South Africa and Aussie – has been serving sport fans in Downtown Dubai for almost 15 years, with another in Dubai Marina, too. Now making it a happy hat trick, there’s a new Neze’ in Arabian Ranches Golf Club.

Inside the adults-only pub, there are two pool tables, several pinball machines, a jukebox and many TV screens showing sporting events from around the world.

The menu is pub grub, but refined. In the pre-game selection, you’ll find everything from biltong platters (Dhs75) and Tri-Nations sliders (Dhs65) to buckets of peri peri wings (Dhs105).

The mains follow a similar route skipping from South African fodder, think mixed braii platters (Dhs225) and bunny chow (Dhs80), over to Aussie favourites – hello, chicken parma (Dhs85), and buttermilk fried chicken (Dhs85) – and then on Kiwi classics such as steak pies (Dhs85) and a slow cooked lamb shank (Dhs135).

The Friday Sin Bin Brunch takes place from 1pm to 4pm, and includes unlimited house drinks and food for Dhs325. There’s also an evening deal of just Dhs199 for unlimited house drinks, plus a snack platter from 6pm to 9pm, but the DJ keeps the tunes going until the wee hours.

Look out for its Saturday Roast deal, which includes roast potatoes, grilled vegetables, creamed spinach and a Yorkshire pudding starting at just Dhs99 (including one meat), Dhs199 (including all meats) and Dhs129 (for one meat and a house drink).

There’s also a range of daily deals, including happy hours, gent’s nights, ladies’ nights, and Thursday promos worth checking out, too. For more details, click here.

Bonza.

Arabian Ranches Golf Club, Sun to Wed 2pm to 1am, Thur to Sat noon to 3am. Tel: (0)4 3607935. arabianranchesgolfclub.com/nezesaussi-2

Images: Supplied