When two glamorous worlds collide…

With blue skies, sunshine and those dreamy November temperatures, a day spent by the pool at one of Dubai’s coolest beach clubs is a no brainer. Two very glamorous worlds are colliding on Saturday, November 27, as famed beach club Ocean Club Marbella is taking over Drift Beach Dubai.

You’ll find the luxury Dubai beach club at One&Only Royal Mirage. It’s well-loved for being one of Dubai’s hottest pool spots, with dazzling ocean and Dubai Marina skyline views. DRIFT X Ocean Club will be a party like no other, with live music from a DJ, cover band, and some of Ocean Club Marbella’s live performers.

You can expect it to be the ultimate pool day, topped all the way up with style, luxury and glamour. The party runs from noon until midnight and you can book sun loungers (priced at Dhs250 on weekends), pool cabanas and tables at the restaurant as normal. We recommend booking ahead to secure your slot.

This is the place for those epic champagne sprays and magnum bottles of premium rose. The beautiful Provençal restaurant overlooks the pool and it serves breakfast from 9am to 11.30am every day, with dishes such as avocado toast, banoffee waffles and signature omelette on the menu.

You can also visit for lunch or dinner and tuck into a varied set of dishes including Tartare De Thon, L’Artichaut and Les Encornets for starters, and mains such as Le Poulet Provencal or Spaghetti Al Pil-Pil. The wine list is varied with grapes from around the world, and there’s also crisp cocktails, beers and spirits.

The DRIFT X Ocean Club event is the seventh time the two beach clubs have collaborated, and the fifth time in the UAE.

DRIFT X Ocean Club, Drift Beach Dubai, One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai, Saturday, November 27, noon until midnight, from Dhs250 per sun bed. Tel: (0)4 315 2200. @driftbeachdubai

Images: Provided