Love heading to Dubai International Financial Centre to tuck into your favourite chicken wings at Liberty House? Take note, as Original Wings & Rings is now called Buffalo Wings & Rings.

Don’t be alarmed. It’s just a name change and the menu is staying exactly the same from your favourite wings to the popular deals.

This is to align the brand to the international name and What’s On has been told that it’s in preparation for something big coming up very soon – before the year ends.

So, why exactly is Buffalo Wings & Rings so delicious?

Buffalo Wings and Rings served up its very first wing in Cincinnati, Ohio back in 1984. Since then, they have been wing-obsessed and have held the importance of their customer’s satisfaction in high regard.

It’s a competitive market and Buffalo Wings & Rings has shown dynamic growth in reflecting the concept of great food and creating the ultimate experiences for sports fans.

Their menu brags crave-able food options and the team create distinctive entertaining dine-in experiences that customers love and keep returning to. Their one mission is to ensure every guest leaves happier than when they walked in.

Their mission: Make every guest leave happier than when they walked in.

For reservations at Buffalo Wings & Rings, call the team on 04 359 6900 or 050 686 7122.

Images: Buffalo Wings & Rings