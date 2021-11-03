The What’s On Award-winning nightclub has returned…

It’s been a while since we partied in Dubai Design District’s oval-shaped club, but the memories have never faded. Hailing from Beirut, Sky2.0 changed the game when it landed in Dubai in 2019. Fusing entertainment with decoration, costumes and cocktails, you wouldn’t have wanted to be anywhere else on a weekend.

After an abrupt closure in March 2020, we had to wait patiently to announce the following news: Sky2.0 has finally reopened its doors. The nightclub picked up the award for What’s On Nightlife’s Best Newcomer last year, and now it will finally be able to hang it.

Every Thursday, Friday and Saturday, guests are invited to unite and celebrate life through a curated soundtrack of beckoning beats. Thursdays are the Signature night, meaning if you love house music and electronic beats then this is where you need to start your weekend.

Boom Box will deliver an endless playlist of throwback anthems every Friday, while Saturday nights are for the R&B, hip hop and rap lovers, with Black is Gold (B.I.G). Each of the brilliant nights on the bill continue all the way to 4am.

The venue has retained its unique design, with a lock-shaped bar, cut-out dome roof, and pretty palm trees. Sky 2.0’s architecture is a collaborative genius between Chafic El Khazen and French architect Michelle Sarfati.

Sky2.0, Dubai Design District, Dubai, Thursday to Saturday, 9pm to 4am. Tel: (0)4 6333 633. @sky2.0dubai

Images: Provided