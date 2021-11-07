The athlete is coming to Expo 2020…

Dubai is no stranger to a celebrity visitor or two and, this week, none-other than world famous sprinter Usain Bolt is going to be in the city. On Saturday, November 13, you yourself can run with him, although we don’t advise attempting to beat the 11-time world champion and 8-time Olympic gold medalist.

Bolt will be at Expo 2020 on Saturday, to take part in a 1.45km public family run, organised by PepsiCo and the Sports, Fitness and Wellbeing Hub at Expo 2020 Dubai. Not only will the legendary athlete run with you, but he will be doing a meet and greet with some lucky fans at Gatorade the Bolt pavilion, located in the Mobility District. The sprinter is the ambassador for Gatorade, the sports drink which is owned by PepsiCo.

The public run passes through all three thematic pavilions. It is open to anyone of any ability, but as you’d imagine, its going to be a popular event so pre-registration is required. You’re encouraged to donate to Al Noor Rehabilitation & Welfare Association for People of Determination, which the race is raising funds for.

To be in with a chance to meet Usain Bolt, you need to follow the Gatorade Arabia Instagram page to find out details on how you can win. The Gatorade the Bolt pavilion celebrates the best of sporting stars such as Usain Bolt, Serena Williams and Lionel Messi, with some fun activations too.

Sholto Douglas-Home, Chief Marketing, Communication and Sales Officer for Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “We are thrilled by the opportunity for Usain Bolt, alongside our partners at PepsiCo and Gatorade, to help bring focus to one of Expo 2020’s central themes – to inspire people to embrace, on a daily basis, the importance and value of fitness, health and wellbeing in their lives. Sports has the enduring power to bring people, communities and nations together so we are honoured that Usain has agreed to be a part of the Run the World event and are confident that it will encourage many people to run for their own good causes.”

The free family run starts at 9.30am on Saturday, November 13. Registration closes on Thursday, November 11. premieronline.com

Images: Provided