Sponsored: Rediscover all of your favourite Indian dishes…

If you want to go on a culinary journey to India without splurging on airline tickets, then head on over to Pepper Restaurant at Novotel Abu Dhabi Al Bustan in the capital.

Pepper Restaurant has launched a new themed night called Taste of India serving up a number of popular and tasty dishes from South Asia.

The themed night will cost you Dhs139 for the soft drinks package and Dhs229 for the house drinks package. It takes place every Thursday night from 6.30pm to 10.30pm.

What’s On the menu?

You can begin your delicious journey through South Asia with a number of popular street food style dishes that include dahi vada, papari chaat and more. A number of salad options are also available. Traditional drinks to cool down the palate include sweet lassi or buttermilk.

Next, there are starters including Punjabi samosa with chutney, and a number of kebabs such as Hara Bhara kebab, shami kebab and more.

From the tandoor, chefs are busy preparing a number of succulent tikka and kebabs.

Save space for mains as on the menu are a number of dishes including butter chicken, paneer malai kofta, curries and more you can mop with hot naans and parathas. For rice fans, there’s jeera pulao and of course, biryani.

If you have belly space left, there’s a long list of desserts such as banana pudding, jalebi, rasmalai, cream caramel, chocolate mousse and more.

Make sure you make a reservation on 02 501 6444 and arrive hungry so you can enjoy the Taste of India to the max.

Pepper Restaurant, Novotel Abu Dhabi Al Bustan mezzanine floor, Abu Dhabi, every Thur 6.30pm to 10.30pm. Tel: (0)2 501 6444. novotel-abudhabi-albustan.com

Images: Pepper Restaurant