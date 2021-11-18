Sponsored: Get ready for the largest gathering of Porsches ever in the region…

Break the norm with your plans this weekend, and register for a top one-off event happening down at Dubai Design District. ‘Icons of Porsche’, a two-day festival-style, will feature the brand’s largest ever classic car display on November 19 and 20.

Discover a huge collection of rare and classic Porsches, as well as live entertainment from the likes of Dany Neville, Jay Abo, Junior J, Eirini and much more. The fun, family-friendly event has exciting activities for all ages throughout different zones.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Porsche Centre Dubai (@porschecentredubai)

There are six zones in total: The Library is where you’ll find some of the most special Porsche classic cars ever built; The Yard will have a selection of top food trucks including Maiz Tacos and Mattar Farm; while The Garage lets you get up close and personal with Porsche race cars.

In The Studio there’s a gallery of iconic art created by local and international artists; The Park will keep the little ones entertained with creative activities; and The Unseen is where you’ll find priceless collection of Porsche concept studies.

Icons of Porsche is completely free to enter but you will need to register in order to attend the event. Make sure you enter your details on the website so that you receive your QR ticket ahead of arrival.

Icons of Porsche, Dubai Design District, Dubai, Friday November 19 to Saturday November 20, 4pm onwards. iconsofporsche.com

Images: Provided