See Marco Carola, Peggy Gou and more at the Meydan club…

Soho Garden has long been the go-to nightlife destination. Thanks to its many venues, guests can enjoy a bit of everything, from chilled pub vibes in Soho Beer Garden to R&B clubbing at Black – our favourite though has to be The Terrace.

As we enter into the winter season, Soho Garden has announced an epic line-up of international DJs to see us through November. Having already hosted Âme, Coeus and Hvob; next up to the decks will be Adana Twins tonight, Thursday November 11.

Following that, Luciano will headline the Tulum Nights event at Soho Garden on Friday November 12. The Chilean-Swiss DJ has won multiple awards for his Latin American influenced sounds.

On Thursday November 18, Marco Carola returns to the spot, alongside resident DJs DJ V, Mar+Mer and Jean B. Carola is an Italian electronic musician and DJ, known for holding many successful residencies at Amnesia Ibiza in his 30-year career.

Berlin-based Korean DJ Peggy Gou is next on the bill, taking to the stage on Friday November 19. Her hits include It Makes You Forget, Starry Night, and I Go, so you can expect upbeat atmospheric vibes throughout her set next Friday.

Spaces are likely to fill up quick for all of the upcoming events, so you’ll want to be sure you’ve reserved ahead of time. Get in touch with the Soho Garden team on (0)52 388 8849 for more information and to make a booking.

Soho Garden, Meydan Racecourse Grandstand, Nad Al Sheba, Thursdays and Fridays, 8pm til late. Tel: (0)52 388 8849. @sohogardendxb