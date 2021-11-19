Sponsored: We take a look inside this gorgeous new property…

Found on the picturesque banks of Dubai Water Canal, swanky new hotel, The St. Regis Downtown Dubai boasts some on-brand magnetic aesthetics.

The St. Regis legacy began with its famous New York chapter, the origin story for so much design, service and thought innovation in the leisure industry.

Visitors to St. Regis Downtown Dubai can expect that same pedigree of leisure excellence; luxurious surrounds (detailed in decor touches such as the glass chandeliers and a grand fireplace in the lobby); refined gastronomic experiences; and easy access to The Dubai Mall, Dubai Design District and the International Financial Centre.

Home advantage

The hotel’s newly launched UAE residents package offers some incredible exclusive inclusions. Those holding a UAE residents ID can enjoy Dhs200 hotel credit to spend on dining or spa services when booking a standard room, Dhs300 when booking a Deluxe room and Dhs400 when booking a suite. The UAE residents offer also includes an unlimited buffet breakfast each day, in addition to pool, fitness centre, The St. Regis Spa and of course, restaurant access.

Room to breathe

There are 298 luxe guest rooms and suites at the hotel, overlooking local landmarks such as the Dubai Water Canal and the Burj Khalifa. Floor-to-ceiling windows are present in every room with an interesting lounge sofa ‘indoor balcony’ concept, making the most of the surrounding views. The rooms at The St. Regis are exceptionally large in size, with the entry room categories starting from 55sqm and reaching 305sqm.

Refined taste

The St. Regis Downtown Dubai contains within it, all the right ingredients for indulgent culinary exploration. Experience an authentic taste of Italy at BASTA!, a lively restaurant with extended outdoor terrace full of green foliage and views of the water. BASTA! combines elements of a Roman Trattoria, Florentine Steakhouse and Neapolitan Pizzeria, serving traditional Italian cuisine with a collection of clever modern twists.

Bleu Blanc celebrates the spirit of Provencal France. Recently relaunched by new Head Chef, Paolo Losita, and now with a live band every Thursday and Friday night, the new and improved Bleu Blanc is a weekend hangout bringing together great music, beautiful cozy interiors and the best French food in the city.

The intimate St. Regis Bar, which opened this November, offers a chic space to consume sophisticated yet Instgrammable sips, with a live DJ playing almost every night and a spectacular mirrored mural depicting the Arabian sky with handing star lights.

In-spa-rational facilities

The St. Regis Spa offers the ultimate urban retreat for frantic city living. Signature treatments include a 24-karat gold age-defying facial; and calming sensorial journeys supplied by the traditional Arabian Hammam. All treatments include a 30-minute session inside the in-suite steam room or sauna.

The hotel’s breathtaking infinity pool, overlooking the mesmerising waterways of the adjacent canal, offers the perfect in-city oasis where the signature St. Regis service philosophy and fine food

The St. Regis Downtown Dubai, Dubai Water Canal, rates are priced from around Dhs1,000 per night. Tel: (0)4 512 5555, stregisdowntowndubai.com

Images: Provided