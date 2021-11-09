Sponsored: A great place to share your thoughts in a welcoming space…

If you’re an avid reader in Dubai, consider becoming a part of the Festival Plaza Book Club where you can meet and connect with like-minded people. This month, the event takes place on Saturday, November 27.

As selected by you, this month the book that will be discussed is The Woman Who Went to Bed For a Year by Sue Townsend. The book club will take place at Jamaica Blue at Festival Plaza, Jebel Ali on the first floor of the mall at 11am.

As an added treat, book club members can enjoy a cool 30 per cent discount on all menu items at Jamaica Blue on the day of the event. Arrive at 10.30am to complete registrations and enjoy breakfast at Jamaica Blue before the book club begins. If you visit any other day, you can get 20 per cent off.

Here’s what you can expect from this month’s event

Sarah Hedley Hymers will be back to host the book club and she will be joined by Padmini Shankar who is the author of The Mother of all Parties. The book will be of particular interest as the fictional story is about a family who lives in Dubai. The book was published just last year by Black Ink, an imprint of Harper Collins In and has received many four and five star reviews.

If you want to purchase this book, it is available on amazon.ae.

Want to attend this event?

The event is free to attend but you need to register here after which you will receive an invite to the book club with all the details.

Additionally, download the Festival Rewards app where you can get exciting exclusive book club offers such as a 20 per discount at Booktopia.

The book of the month of December will also be announced at the event and newcomers will get a goodie bag from Festival Plaza and Booktopia.

If you want to connect with more readers in Dubai, join the Festival Plaza Book Club Facebook group where you can have further discussions outside of the events.

Post the event, you can make use of the free shuttle bus and head to Expo 2020 Dubai or use your Expo 2020 ticket to claim discounts at various stores at Festival Plaza, Jebel Ali such as Ace Hardware, Peppermill, Asia Seven and more. Read more here.