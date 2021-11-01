The Real Housewives of Dubai to air on Bravo TV in 2022
“Life isn’t all Dubai and rosé… but it should be.”
A brand new reality TV series is airing on Bravo TV channel next year, and it might just feature some familiar faces. The Real Housewives of Dubai it set to launch in 2022, according to an announcement on Bravo TV’s Instagram, with the caption: “Life isn’t all Dubai and rosé… but it should be”.
If you’re not familiar with the concept, the show already has very successful series in Beverly Hills, Atlanta and New York, but this will be its first venture outside of the US.
Executive Producer, Andy Cohen made the announcement on America’s Today show: “Everything’s bigger in Dubai, and I couldn’t be more excited to launch Bravo’s first international Housewives series in a city I’ve been fascinated by for years, with an outstanding group of friends as our guides,” he said in a statement.
According to People the series will follow a “group of women navigating their relationships, careers, and supremely lavish and ultra-wealthy lifestyles in the United Arab Emirates.
“With the desert paradise of Dubai as the backdrop, this billionaire’s playground is known for its over-the-top opulence, jaw-dropping modern architecture and wild nightlife scene.
“Whether they’re coasting on a private plane, running their own empires or hosting on a private island, these glamorous, successful women are ready to serve up scorching hot drama and unexpected twists.”
We’re yet to find out exactly who will be starring on the show, as well as the official launch date, but if this sounds like your idea of a binge-watching dream then keep your eyes peeled for further announcements.