A brand new reality TV series is airing on Bravo TV channel next year, and it might just feature some familiar faces. The Real Housewives of Dubai it set to launch in 2022, according to an announcement on Bravo TV’s Instagram, with the caption: “Life isn’t all Dubai and rosé… but it should be”.

If you’re not familiar with the concept, the show already has very successful series in Beverly Hills, Atlanta and New York, but this will be its first venture outside of the US.