Alfresco season is swiftly on its way back which means beach days, sunshine and good times. You’ll find just that at Beach by Five Palm Jumeirah, which has relaunched its ‘Bohemia’ event, running every Friday, with international headlining DJs performing every week, plus food, entertainment and plenty of time to tan.

After last week’s glorious relaunch of Dubai’s famous Bohemia beach party at FIVE Palm Jumeirah featuring hit DJ Lost Frequencies, the hottest beach in Dubai, Beach by FIVE is welcoming international hit DJ Robin Schulz to head this week’s Bohemia, 5 November.

Lavish décor, festival style performances from dancers to a glitter station and a shaman, Bohemia is the ultimate beach extravaganza. Spend the day enjoying the best of international DJs from one of the double-width sun loungers, cool cabanas and jacuzzis set into the sand. There’s also a chic glass-walled pool out there too.

You’ll find the venue spilling out on to West Beach, with amazing views of the iconic Dubai Marina skyline. Five Palm Jumeirah is famous for its party vibes so round up the whole crew. The sunset from here is epic, so make sure to stick around to catch that perfect snap for the ‘Gram.

What to expect? The best melodic house tunes, delicious Mediterranean food and plenty of live entertainment to keep you entertained every Friday from 1pm until late night. It’s the ultimate Friday beach day with Instagrammable activations, artistic performances, installations, live food stations and music.

There’s also a spacious Beach Deck complete with a striking outdoor bar serving up crisp beverages, shisha and modern European tapas. The Mediterranean sharing menu includes sushi, seafood and hot and cold plates inspired by the traditional flavours of Spain, Greece, Turkey and the Levant.

Sun beds have a Dhs1,000 minimum spend for up to two people. There are VIP cabanas priced from Dhs4,000 (up to six guests) or you can go all out with a VIP Sofa Lounge, with a Dhs6,000 minimum spend.

Beach by Five, Five Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Bohemia runs on Fridays from 1pm until late. Tel: (0)4 455 9989. fivehotelsandresorts.com

