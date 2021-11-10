Part of the UAE Golden Jubilee celebrations at Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers…

‘Up in the Air’ is a special new afternoon tea experience that will be available at Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, from Thursday November 11.

Performed in the hotel’s lofty lobby, this acrobatic affair is a legitimate cirque d’extravaganza, featuring highly trained, artistically gifted, world-class gymnasts. This really will be the highest of high teas.

The experience will be available to enjoy every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, from November 11 until December 8, 2021 and is charged at Dhs325 for adults (and Dhs285 for children under 12).

It’s all part of the UAE’s Golden Jubilee celebrations and will include slices pulled from a vertiginous 50-layered cake.

Taste-tea

Other edible elements include such dainty afternoon tea staples as warm British scones, with accompanying condiments of lemon curd, strawberry jam and clotted cream.

The finger sandwich company is made up of confit tuna and lemon-infused crème fraiche with caviar pearls and black olive served on focaccia; roasted angus beef with horseradish crème served on an onion baguette.

In accordance with high tea tradition, Up in the Air does not neglect the cake. Direct your sweet teeth towards a troupe of irresistible desserts including a tangy lemon and raspberry roulade; pistachio panna cotta and orange marmalade macaroons; and of course the mandatory tea collection that adds the final slice of authenticity to the experience.

At al-tea-tude

The theatrical element to the afternoon plays out under the direction of a carefully scripted narrative.

Show-stopping moments will include ‘interactive furniture’, feats of elevated *gasp* acrobatics; elegant dances by talented ballerinas; and something about an enormous helium sphere, which we’re promised really hits those wow factor notes.

Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, W Corniche Road, from Nov 11 to Dec 18, Thu, Fri, Sat shows at 1pm and 3.15pm, Dhs325 for adults. Tel: (02) 811 5666, hilton.com

Images: Provided