After delighting discerning seafood fanciers for three decades, the iconic waterfront restaurant — Fish Market had more than earned a comprehensive refurb and revamp.

And now with the ‘glow-up’ work complete, its doors are once again open and although the interiors are a little more polished, the experience remains just as authentic.

The multiple-award-winning Fish Market found fame in delivering the highest quality, fresh catches — and serving them in a market-themed setting, allowing you to choose your fish and the cooking method, along with the accompanying sides and sauces.

The flexibility and fun of this format has helped the restaurant consistently appear in Trip Advisor’s Top 100 Restaurants in Dubai. The stunning Creekside views through panoramic windows; great value pricing; loyal fan base; exceptional service and its pedigree as a date night location of note also help make it feel like a special sort of venue.

Back to (sea)bass-ics

Snapper, scallops and shrimps, poached, curried and fried, oysters, lobsters, crabs and plenty more fish dishes besides. There really is an ocean of choice at Fish Market, united by the common theme of quality.

And one of the best ways to explore the expert chef’s varied preparations is with the daily ‘unlimited seafood’ deal which is available from just Dhs299 per person.

We’re o-fish-ally hooked.

Radisson Blu Dubai Deira Creek, Dubai Creek, open 12.30pm to 11.30pm daily. Tel: (04) 205 7033, @fishmarketdxb

Images: Provided