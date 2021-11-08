Sponsored: Salero Tapas & Bodega offers an unforgettable Spanish experience…

If you’ve been craving a delicious authentic paella, washed down with a glass of refreshing sangria, we know just the place to find them. Salero Tapas & Bodega, found within Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, is Dubai’s home of authentic Spanish cuisine.

Serving up traditional food-sharing platters with a modern twist, Salero has a line-up of weekly events to pique your interest. From daily business lunch, to an awesome ladies’ night offer that will eradicate your Monday blues.

Every Monday between 8pm and 11pm, ladies can enjoy two welcome drinks and 30 per cent off the bill. The dining menu includes Salero’s famed paella and a wide selection of authentic tapas, with beverage options to suit every guest. Pair that with a live guitarist and singer, and you’ve got yourself the perfect Monday night.

For a more professional affair, the Salero business lunch delivers a quick, tasty lunch for those who love a bargain. Running Sunday to Thursday, 12pm to 5pm, diners can choose the daily paella and a (hot or cold) tapa plus a soft drink, or three tapas and a soft drink for Dhs117.

Salero is the place to find brilliant Spanish entertainment, from a live singer and guitarist every Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 7.30pm, to a live Flamenco performance on Tuesday, Thursday and Fridays at 7.30pm. There’s also a live singer and guitarist at Salero’s Friday brunch.

Dialling things up for the weekend is Salero’s Friday brunch, taking place every week between 1pm and 4pm. With a line-up of awesome entertainment and an atmosphere that will have you feeling like you’re on a Spanish isle.

The brunch is priced at Dhs325 per person with selected tapas and unlimited soft drinks, Dhs375 per person with selected tapas, paella and desserts plus unlimited house beverages (white wine, red wine & beer). It’s Dhs475 per person with selected tapas, paella, desserts and unlimited house beverages, including sparkling wine, while for kids ages between 6 to 12 yrs, the price is Dhs160.

Salero Tapas & Bodega, Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, Al Barsha, Sat to Thurs 12pm to 1am, Fri 1pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 409 5888. kempinski.com

Images: Provided