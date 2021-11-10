Sponsored: 90’s throwbacks and a nod to Friends? Yes please…

If you’re looking for a Thursday night watering hole with a deal that doesn’t break the bank, the brand new 90’s drunch at Lo+Cale in Dubai Marina ticks all of the boxes. With three hours of free-flowing drinks, unlimited food and epic nineties throwback tunes priced from Dhs149, what could be better?

Well, how about a one-off celebration of the ultimate nineties sitcom, Friends? It might have started in 1994 and ended in 2004 (sob), but most of us are still big fans of watching repeat episodes. A special Friends-themed drunch is taking place on Thursday, November 25, so you can pay ode to your all-time favourite show.

The ‘Friendsgiving’ drunch runs from 8pm to 11pm at Lo+Cale, which can be found at Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina. Live food stations will be serving up food that gives a nod to the world-famous sitcom. Pay homage to Monica’s Thanksgiving roasts, try one of Ross’s favourite ‘moist maker’ sandwiches, and even brave Rachel’s interesting take on the classic English trifle (disclaimer: We cannot confirm or deny if there is indeed beef in the trifle).

You can enjoy searching for your favourite tipple at live drinks stations, throw it back to the nineties with tunes from the DJ or get competitive with your mates at the beer pong table and enjoy themed props that are set up around the room. The restaurant has a laidback feel to it with a great outdoor terrace that overlooks the familiar Dubai Marina skyscrapers and water.

This brilliant Thursday drunch deal is priced at Dhs149 for soft beverages, Dhs249 for house beverages or Dhs299 for the bubbles package. There’s an even better deal for couples: it’s Dhs369 per couple inclusive of house beverages and Dhs449 per couple inclusive of bubbles.

Lo+Cale, Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina, Dubai, Thursdays, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs149 soft, Dhs249 house. 971 54 997 8599 call or WhatsApp, or DM @localedxb

Images: Provided/Getty