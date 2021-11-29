Sponsored: Rio meets Beirut at ‘Brunch Beleza’…

Li’Brasil stands out from the crowd with its new brunch, thanks to the fantastic fusion of Lebanon’s homely cooking with an exotic twist through Brazilian cuisine.

Brunch Beleza, the new Friday offering at Address Beach Resort’s popular Brazilian-Lebanese restaurant, is a lively affair with unbeatable atmosphere both indoors and out on the alfresco terrace. Live entertainment sets the tropical vibe, with a DJ on decks all afternoon.

The brunch menu consists of the perfect balance between both cuisines, starting with hot and cold mezze. Guests will enjoy Dibba Bay oysters, pineapple carpaccio, bulgur bel romman and camarão tropical, plus coxinha Brasileira (breaded chicken dumpling), cheese cigars, meat kibbeh, and more.

Li’Brasil offers incredible views of Ain Dubai and the stunning Address Beach Resort pools from its alfresco seating. So prepare to soak up the beautiful winter weather and get ready for your next ‘Gram snap.

Churrascaria-style cuts of Brazilian meat will be brought straight to you, so you can tuck into unlimited plates of Li’Brasil’s signature rump cap steak, Picanha na Barsa, served by the team at your table along with PeriPeri chicken, lamb sausage, grilled pineapple and Brazilian vinaigrette. Seafood lovers will enjoy the fatteh caldeirada, a generous bowl of marinated seafood served with wild rice and chef’s famous sauce.

The fusion treats continue into the desert menu too, with options such as açai na tigela, alongside quindim – a special style of baklava garnished with a delicious blood orange sorbet.

Brunch prices start from Dhs388 with soft beverages and Dhs488 with house drinks, while for the bubbly package it’s Dhs698 per person.

Brunch Beleza, Li’Brasil, Address Beach Resort, JBR, Fridays, 12.30pm to 4pm. Tel: (0)4 879 8866. addresshotels.com