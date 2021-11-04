Move over dinner and a show, brunch and a show has arrived…

Nowadays, diners look for much more than just a great meal to complete their experience. Great service is a must, views are a bonus, but live entertainment is what gets people talking. With many dinner and a show concepts launching across the city, it seems that the brunch creators also want to get in on the action.

Cove Beach Dubai, Caesars Palace Bluewaters’ popular beach club, has announced a new brunch taking place every Saturday between 2pm and 8pm. The six-hour event will see a plethora of fine dining dishes set against a backdrop of show-stopping performers.

Setting out to redefine brunch in Dubai, Cove Beach is bringing back its phenomenal Bijoux show, which sees acrobatics, incredible vocals and flawless choreography merge for an unforgettable experience.

Prepare for a chef-curated menu featuring specialties such as oysters, sushi, and dry-aged rib eye steak. Guests will tuck into a selection of sharing style plates to ensure they try as many tastes as possible.

Set amongst the shore of Bluewaters Islands, you’ll be in prime position once the sky hits that golden hour glow. The Bijoux brunch continues until 8pm so there will be plenty more fun to be had after the sun goes down.

Prices start from Dhs500 per person including a set sharing menu and live entertainment and it’s an additional Dhs180 starting price for the drinks packages. Starting on Saturday November 6, tables are limited so be sure to call in advance to book your spot.

Cove Beach Dubai, Caesars Palace Bluewaters, Bluewaters Island, Saturdays, 2pm to 8pm, from Dhs500. Tel: (0)50 454 6920. covebeach.com

Images: Provided