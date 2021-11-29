Petrol prices are decreasing…

It’s good news for drivers in the UAE, as petrol prices are finally decreasing this month following a steady rise on prices throughout the year. Fuel prices for Super 98 are Dhs2.77 per litre, a drop from Dhs2.80 per litre in November.

Additionally, Special 95 will be priced at Dhs2.66 per litre (down from Dhs2.69 in November) and diesel will be priced at Dhs2.77 per litre (a rise from Dhs2.81 per litre in October).

Here are the UAE fuel prices for Super 98 in 2021 so far.

January: Dhs1.91

February: Dhs1.91

March: Dhs2.21

April: Dhs2.29

May: Dhs2.30

June: Dhs2.38

July: Dhs2.47

August: Dhs2.58

September: Dhs2.55

October: Dhs2.60

November: Dhs2.80

December: Dhs2.77

All prices include the five per cent VAT.

The UAE’s Ministry of Energy first began setting fuel prices based on average global prices in August 2015. Prior to that, the price of petrol in the UAE was subsidised by the government, which shielded consumers from global fluctuations in the cost of petrol.

