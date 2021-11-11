Sponsored: Detox, retox, repeat…

W Dubai – The Palm is renowned for its epic parties, unforgettable events and top notch restaurants, but also its detoxing wellness weekends. Give yourself a well-earned break with Fuel Happening, the latest instalment of W Dubai – The Palm’s #DetoxRetoxRepeat concept.

Running on November 26 and 27, Fuel Happening is the ultimate retreat for fitness fans. With classes provided by 51 Gym, guests can expect transformation-style workouts, paired with the famed Palm Sugar Republic brunch and a night in the stunning Palm Jumeirah resort.

Day one begins with a relaxing 45-minute vinyasa yoga session at the hotel’s Secret Garden, followed by an intense boxing class with views of Dubai Marina from the 4th floor terrace. Get involved with a dynamic D-Movement class, before heading to the pool for a well-deserved drink.

Plant yourself poolside at the oh-so-Instagrammable Wet Deck, for a party brunch like no other. All your beverages and bites, and a line-up of live entertainment are included so the only thing you need to worry about is topping up that tan.

After a peaceful sleep on Dubai’s most comfortable bed (trust us), it’s time to get back in the gym gear for a sweaty tabata class. The 45-minute HIIT session will be followed by a full body strength training bootcamp, before building on your flexibility and balance in the Secret Garden’s pilates set.

This entire weekend itinerary is available for one pocket-friendly package, priced at Dhs1,299 per couple with an overnight stay in a Wonderful Room, breakfast and Palm Sugar Republic food and beverage package with pool and beach access, plus every fitness session. Alternatively you can get involved with all the workouts and Palm Sugar Republic (without the staycation) for Dhs500 per person.

Due to social distancing and safety measures, spaces are limited. Avoid disappointment and book now at wdubaithepalm.com and use the promo code I26. For the weekend passes, email socialmedia.wthepalm@whotels.com to register.

W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, November 26 and 27, Dhs500 weekend pass, Dhs1,299 staycation. Tel: (0)4 245 5555. wdubaithepalm.com