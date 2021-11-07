Cloud seeding is happening again…

With near year-round sunshine and blue skies, it’s sometimes easy to forget that the weather is ever any different in the UAE. Over the first weekend in November however, a number of places in the UAE experienced heavy rainfall, due to the effects of cloud seeding.

Whilst the rain didn’t affect Dubai or Abu Dhabi, it poured in places such as Sharjah, Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah, the latter of which even experienced hail in the Asimah area. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) posted a number of videos of the lashing rain and flash floods that occurred.

Clouds and some rainfall are expected over Northern, Eastern areas and islands in the UAE over the next week.

Here are some videos of the dramatic rainfall…

Images: Getty