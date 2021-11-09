Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, you were really something special…

It feels like forever ago now, this fond farewell to the What’s On staycation season.

Taking place on the weekend of October 8 to 9, it was — we think — the fastest-selling Lock In of all time, and our allocation of 50 rooms flew off the shelves at Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers.

It was always going to be a special one, being held at such an iconic hotel, and from the look of these photos, it seems like you all had an absolute rager too.

Our guests enjoyed a stay at this statuesque luxury class five-star hotel, Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers; were treated to the house package of the outstanding Friday brunch at Nahaam; an equally extravagant breakfast; pampering courtesy of ANAHATA salon and Conrad Spa; adventuretainment was supplied by TEPfactor, who brought an ensemble of their fiendish tests of skill and smarts; lofty after brunch soiree-ing was had up 62 levels at Ray’s Bar in addition to a banging shoreline fiesta at Lillet Pool Bar & Beach (with a little assist from our adult beverage friends at GMP); full-body workouts went down with gym ninjas Strike Fitness; and Zen alongside the art of equilibrium maintenance was sought with Zakia from Into the Light..

It was a genuinely outstanding staycation, and the thanks for that rests with our partners, the super friendly and uber professional staff at Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers and of course you, our guests. These events are literally NOTHING without your incredible energy. Thank you.

If you missed out, there will be plenty more Lock In action to come in 2022.

Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, W Corniche Road. Tel: (02) 811 5555, hilton.com

Images: What’s On