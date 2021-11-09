Sponsored: PepsiCo, through its sports drink Gatorade, is bringing legendary athlete Usain Bolt to Expo 2020 Dubai, and you have the chance to meet him…

World-famous, record-breaking athlete Usain Bolt will be lacing up his trainers on Saturday at Expo 2020 Dubai as part of a 1.45km family run to raise funds for charity. The eight-time Olympic gold medalist has teamed up with PepsiCo’s sports drink Gatorade and the Sports, Fitness and Wellbeing Hub at Expo for the event taking place at Expo 2020 on Saturday November 13, which will benefit Al Noor Rehabilitation & Welfare Association for People of Determination.

How to win a ‘meet and greet’ with Usain Bolt

Gatorade is hosting a competition on Instagram for 20 lucky fans to win a meet and greet with Usain Bolt at the ‘Gatorade the Bolt’ pavilion, located in the Mobility District. Head over to the Gatorade Arabia Instagram page to learn more about the competition to win an invitation to this once in a lifetime meet and greet.

The rules are simple: Entrants must be based in the UAE, follow @GatoradeArabia, like the post, and tag three friends.

You’ll have until Friday November 12 to enter. Winners will be revealed on @GatoradeArabia.

How to take part in the family fun run

The public run will pass through all three thematic pavilions, making it a great way to see the whole Expo site. It’s free to attend and open to all ages and abilities – you will need to have purchased an Expo 2020 general admission ticket beforehand – but all participants are encouraged to donate to Al Noor Rehabilitation & Welfare Association for People of Determination. The money raised will support Al Noor in their important work, supporting educational programmes for students of determination across Dubai, and to help build a brighter future.

As you’d expect, this is set to be an extremely popular event so pre-registration is required.

The free family run starts at 9.30am on Saturday, November 13. Registration closes on Friday, November 12. Meet and Greet winners will be announced on @GatoradeArabia. premieronline.com

