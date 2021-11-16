Huna Yas offers 3,500sqm of culinary adventure…

Yas Mall already offers a pretty varied range of culinary experiences, but the latest addition really is something quite special.

Huna Yas is a luxury food hall offering 10 distinct dining experiences. It will also offer a retail market and a ‘shared’ co-working space for those looking to escape the ‘working from home’ bubble.

It’s a concept from the mind of Mansour Bakheet, whose other UAE projects include Huna Al Wasl in the trendy community of mall of Dubai’s Jumeirah; and Huna by the Pond, a deliciously chill destination found in a quaint little corner of Al Quoz Pond Park.

Talking about the feel of the Huna Yas project, the designers — Key Concept said: “The turquoise hues of the ocean, the yellow tinge of the sand, and the olive-green shades of the mangroves are immense sources of inspiration for the interiors. An homage to the modernist urban fabric of Abu Dhabi, it continues the design stories that is truly unique in the city.”

We don’t have exact dates for the launch of this 3,500sqm nom-tropolis just yet, all we know is that it’s ‘coming soon’.

We also don’t know which 10 food concepts will feature, but we do know some will be the “first form of a full-fledged restaurant”. And if other locations offer clues we can expect a focus on homegrown brands, offering a blend of Eastern and Western cuisine.

Huna Al Wasl includes the Indian-Chinese eatery, Naughty Manchurian; the wild bun show that is Ugly Burger; Afghan cuisine hub, Kishmish; and Kuhp — purveyors of refined soft serve.

