Welcome to part two of our guide to all the golden activities to get involved with over the long National Day weekend.

To mark this historic milestone, uae50.visitabudhabi.ae is setting up a spirited bonanza of landmark events and attractions for the capital, these are just some of our absolute faves…

Shopping sales across the city

The winter edition of Abu Dhabi Shopping Season is returning to the malls and stores of Abu Dhabi from National Day, Thursday December 2 to January 31, 2022. In addition to up to 80 per cent sales, we know there will be a return of the popular Visa card Shop and Win tie ups, where those spending Dhs200 on their Visa cards will be eligible for entry into draws to win a glittering collection of prizes, that includes three Mercedes-Benz GLC200s.

Eyes on the skies

In part one we covered some of the incredible fireworks, drone and laser shows happening in the capital this weekend. But they’re not the only things painting awe across the skies. On Thursday December 2, Abu Dhabi Sports Aviation Club will be putting on a spectacular skydive show and formation jump with 16 skydivers carrying the UAE flag and creating a ‘50’ formation above the city. In partnership with Jazira Club, there will also be fly-over with 50 airplanes and local pilots, carrying the flag with free-gift giveaways of skydiving, parasailing and aviation vouchers.

Saying ‘Yas’ to adventure

Located on the southern Al Raha facing edge of Yas Island, the four billion dirham leisure and entertainment district, Yas Bay is officially launching on December 1, 2021. To celebrate the grand opening there will be a daily schedule of live performances happening throughout December, and a fireworks display bursting across Yas Island skies every weekend from 9pm. The Miral-developed waterfront location is packed with more than 30 restaurants and bars, features a 3km boardwalk and will play host to a scene-stealing leisure jetty, Pier71. You can find out about some of the exciting F&B headliners in our full Yas Bay intro article. Then there’s all the Yas Island theme park fun, available as part of awesome stay and play packages from Dhs402 per room. Keep your eyes peeled, and you might even catch one of the new automated driverless taxis currently touring the island.

Concerted efforts

A love of music, both local and international, is of huge part of the UAE’s identity and so it’s only natural that is represented in force over the jubilee weekend. The live music soundtrack kicks off with Iraqi artist Majed Al Mohandis and singer-songwriter Aseel Hameem, who will put on an appropriately regal performance at Emirates Palace on December 1. Emirati singer Hamad Al Ameri will take to the stage at Qasr Al Hosn on December 2; whilst another popular Emirati vocal talent, Ahlam will be closing the weekend celebrations at Louvre Abu Dhabi on December 3.

A full round-up of events cant be found on the visitabudhabi.ae website.

