Stay at Address Hotels and Resorts and Vida Hotels and Resorts…

Looking to book yourself a staycation to look forward to, or have visitors coming to the city? Well, we know how you could book a stay at some of Dubai’s top hotels for a fraction of the usual price. Emaar Hospitality has launched a 24-hour flash sale which is on right now, December 15, and will end at midnight tonight.

Address Hotels and Resorts and Vida Hotels and Resorts are offering 35 per cent off their best available room rates. The discount is valid on stays anytime between May 7 to September 30, 2022 (for Address Hotels & Resorts) and December 15, 2021 to September 30, 2022 (for Vida Hotels & Resorts).

You could stay at some of Dubai’s most recognisable hotels, including Address Downtown, Address Fountain Views, Address Sky View, Palace Downtown, Vida Creek Harbour and Vida Emirates Hills. Whether you’re looking for a peaceful golf-side retreat or wanting to be in the beating heart of city life, there’s a hotel for you.

Not only will you get to enjoy 35 per cent off a stay at these fabulous hotels, but you’ll also get exclusive access to guests at city attractions such as Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo or experience the ultimate virtual and augmented reality attraction at VR Park depending on which type of room you book.

Bookings can be made through each hotels’ website.

For more information on Address Hotels & Resorts contact: Tel: (0)4 423 8888 or email stay@addresshotels.com

For more information on Vida Hotels & Resorts contact: Tel: (0)4 423 8899 or email stay@vidahotels.com

For more information on Armani Hotel Dubai contact: Tel: (0)4 888 3888 or email Restaurant.Reservations@armanihotels.com

Images: Provided