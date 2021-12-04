A ‘moveable feast’ at The Drawing Room

Enjoy a Christmas banquet in your own home. This moveable feast includes a slow-roasted turkey with chestnut and sage stuffing, a wide range of tasty trimmings and sides and an array of desserts. Pick from a six to seven-kilogram turkey for Dhs550, or an eight to nine-kilogram turkey for Dhs650.

Your meal can be collected from the hotel but place your order at least 24 hours in advance. Available until December 30.