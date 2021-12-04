4 festive reasons to visit The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi
Sponsored: From a festive afternoon tea to a grand New Year’s Eve experience…
The 5-star destination, The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi is adding some magic to the capital with a host of festive events you should add to your diary.
A ‘moveable feast’ at The Drawing Room
Enjoy a Christmas banquet in your own home. This moveable feast includes a slow-roasted turkey with chestnut and sage stuffing, a wide range of tasty trimmings and sides and an array of desserts. Pick from a six to seven-kilogram turkey for Dhs550, or an eight to nine-kilogram turkey for Dhs650.
Your meal can be collected from the hotel but place your order at least 24 hours in advance. Available until December 30.
Festive afternoon tea at The Drawing Room
At The Drawing Room, a festive afternoon tea takes place daily until December 30 from 2pm to 6pm.
There are traditional scones and Christmas sweet treats such as stollen bites, Christmas pudding and more prepared by the boutique café’s Pastry Chef. Pair it with tea or smooth barista-style coffees for Dhs195. Want to add on champagne? Pay an additional Dhs55 for a glass.
Christmas Eve Dinner at Oléa
Taking place from 7pm to 11pm on December 24, Olea’s Christmas Eve dinner brags ocean views, a palm-treelined terrace and an intimate ambience with a live pianist.
For your festive feast, there are favourites from around the world including fresh seafood, roast turkey, beef Wellington, succulent grills and many more.
It costs Dhs325 for soft drinks and Dhs450 for festive mixes, mulled grape and hops. Little ones ages six to 12 can enjoy the festive treat for Dhs150.
New Year’s Eve Experience
Bring in 2022 by celebrating across any of the three exceptional venues at The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort.
Choose from an epicurean feast at Oléa (Dhs550 for food and drinks), an Asian treat at Sontaya (Dhs650 for food and drinks) or the aromatic Pacific Rim cuisine at Buddha-Bar Beach Abu Dhabi (Dhs750 indoor seating, Dhs950 outdoor seating and Dhs1,500 lower deck).
As midnight draws near, you will be invited to head to the beach where you can raise a glass to the exciting year ahead.
For more information or reservations, contact the resort at restaurant.saadiyat@stregis.com or 02 498 8888.
Details on Olea’s festive offerings can be found here.
The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (04) 498 8888. stregissaadiyat.com