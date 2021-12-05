Sponsored: From award-winning cuisines to exceptional events, here’s another reason to visit the world’s greatest show…

Love visiting Expo 2020 Dubai? 2020 Club by Emaar is giving you more reasons to visit the popular event this festive season.

The venue is located at the heart of Expo 2020 Dubai right next to the Al Wasl Plaza which sports the world’s largest 360-degree projection surface, which means front row seats to the dazzling projections.

Here are five festive reasons to make a booking at 2020 Club by Emaar

Gourmet Festivities

Until December 30, diners can feast for three hours on unlimited food and selected beverages at the Hospitality Lounge.

On December 17, 24 and 25 there’s a special brunch with a lavish spread with music from a live DJ and of course, the mesmerising views of Al Wasl Plaza.

Pay Dhs288 for the soft package and Dhs388 for the house package. Bringing your little one? It’s 50 per cent off if they are aged seven to 12. Under sixes can dine for free. An a la carte menu is also available.

Book your spot on 04 248 8753.

Oysters and Grills at the Rooftop

A fan of oysters? Book in a spot at the Rooftop at 2020 Club by Emaar from 5pm to midnight for just Dhs250 per person and you will get a platter of oysters and a grill selection plus select house beverages.

Book your spot on 04 367 3067.

Festive afternoon tea

The afternoon tea comes with scones, sandwiches, smoked salmon presented on a festive afternoon tea stand. You can pair your light treats with soft drinks, juices, tea or coffee for Dhs300 for two. Coming solo? It’s Dhs160. It runs daily until December 30 from 1pm to 6pm.

Book your spot on 04 248 8753.

New Year’s Eve Dinner

Bid adieu to 2021 at the world’s greatest show for a starting price of Dhs388 per person on December 31. The party comes with front row seats to the Al Wasl Dome show, live entertainment and a decadent dining experience. For house drinks, it’s Dhs588 and for bubbly it’s Dhs1888 for a couple which includes a bottle of bubbles and other inclusions of the brunch. Under 12s dine for free. (Price listed is inclusive of tax).

Rooftop New Year’s Eve Party

This adults-only party takes place on the rooftop where you can bring in the New Year with clear views of the Al Wasl Dome and the fireworks. There is a live seafood station and canapés, plus a DJ performance and unlimited bubbly. It will cost you Dhs888 per person.

Book your spot on 04 248 8653.

Dine at 2020 Club by Emaar, Expo 2020 Dubai, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 248 8653. @expo2020dubai