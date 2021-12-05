Sponsored: It’s beginning to look a lot like… Grinchmas..?

If you’re looking for fun festive activities for all the family, you don’t have to look too far in Abu Dhabi. Marriott Downtown has put together an advent calendar of seasonally-themed entertainment and dining adventures, with some pretty exciting special guests.

These are just five of our favourites…

Festive Afternoon Tea

Nope, it’s not Santa with his suit of red, it’s someone more grumpy and green instead. A crafty old soul, you wouldn’t trust one inch, he’s the bitter and grouchy, Mount Crumpit Grinch. Christmas’ most famous hater, The Grinch, will be visiting Marriot Downtown this festive period and spreading more Meh-y vibes than merry ones. Your first opportunity to meet him, will be at Central Grounds special festive afternoon tea (Dhs120 or two), available daily throughout December between 1pm and 5pm. The spread includes stollen, minced pies, festive cookies, sandwiches, ginger bread, orange yule log, cinnamon scones and red current macaroon.

Daily 1pm to 5pm, Dhs120 for two.

Christmas Day Brunch

Kuzbara’s legendary Eat, Play, Laugh brunch will be treated to a very festive glow-up this December 25. In terms of the food, you can enjoy all the usual top drawer dining adventures such as lobster, seafood stations, Indian tandoors, Asian counters, Malaysian cuisine, Mexican food plus there’s a host of festive favourites too including turkey, Christmas pudding and mulled grape. As always there will also be a focus on the entertainment, and appearances from of the North Pole’s most famous residents: Santa and the Grinch. One will come bearing gifts for the kids, the other will be running an unsolicited ugly Christmas jumper contest. We’ll let you figure out who’s doing what, but the winner of the contest will secure a night stay at Marriott Downtown with a family sharing dinner at AT25, a package worth around Dhs1,500.

Dec 25, 12.30pm to 4pm, soft Dhs275 (Eat), house Dhs395 (Play), premium Dhs425 (Laugh). Book before December 10 to get a 30 per cent discount.

Christmas Eve Dinner

On the night before Christmas, something is stirring at Marriot Downtown, and we’re down for checking it out. Kuzbara is hosting a Christmas Eve soiree with a typically extravagant buffet, live cooking stations, a carvery, roast lamb, kebabs and a genuine chocolate Yule log. For the children that made it onto the nice list this year, there’ll be gifts delivered by old Papa C, and if we’re being honest, the naughty list ones too — nobody wants a scene.

Dec 24, 7pm to 11pm, soft Dhs175, house Dhs295. Book before December 10 to get a 30 per cent discount.

New Year’s Eve, Eat, Play, Laugh Evening Brunch

We can’t make any guarantees on how 2022 will pan out, but Marriott Downtown can at least get you started off on the right foot. They’ve got a great value, fancy food and fun focused evening brunch this December 31, and prices start at just Dhs275. Fill your plate with their international culinary A-List buffet, and live cooking stations offering cuisine from almost every continent (we recommend the churros). And if you book before December 15, there’s a 20 per cent discount.

Dec 31 7pm to midnight, pricing based on three-hour package, soft Dhs275 (Eat), house Dhs395 (Play), premium Dhs425 (Laugh). Book before December 15 to get a 20 per cent discount.

New Year’s Eve, AT25

But wait, there’s another. Start 2022 on a quite literal high note in Marriott Downtown’s sky bar, AT25 — which has the distinction of being the city’s loftiest open-air rooftop lounge. Funky fresh fun times come your way via the medium of banging tunes, stunning urban jungle views, a sophisticated atmosphere, and a great value drinks package.

Dec 31, Dhs150 minimum spend inclusive of three house beverages. Tel: (0)2 304 7777.

Central Grounds, Marriott Hotel Downtown Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Street. Tel: (02) 304 7777. marriottdowntownabudhabilife.com

