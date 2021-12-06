Keep the festive spirit alive…

Christmas Day might be done and dusted for another year, but that doesn’t mean the festive cheer is finished.

At these six Dubai Christmas markets, you can still get your festive fix even after Christmas Day.

December 30

Market OTB

Not strictly a festive market, but a great one if you’re shopping for unusual gifts. The theme is Asian pop culture and you’ll find plenty of Korean and Japanese fashion and beauty brands. There’s also a roller skating rink, 27 food stalls and a padel tennis court.

Etisalat Market OTB, Burj Park, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, open daily until Dec 30, Sun to Wed 4pm to 10pm, Thur 4pm to 12am, Fri and Sat 12pm to 12am, free entry. @dsf_markets

Harbour Wonderland

This seafront district has added some festive touches to its harbour and so now features an ice rink, snow zone, a Santa meet and greet, festive stalls, games and more. Don’t miss the giant origami-styled Christmas-themed boats and the floating nautical-themed Christmas tree in the harbour. There’s music and food and bevvies available, too. Entrance is free.

Harbour Wonderland, Dubai Harbour, Dubai Marina, daily until Dec 30 2pm to 11pm. @Dubaiharbour

Madinat Jumeirah Festive Market

The annual Madinat Jumeirah Festive Market returns this December where visitors will step into an enchanting winter wonderland. There’s an immersive market with shopping and entertainment including a live band playing seasonal tunes. Fuel up on traditional festive food, a North Pole train ride and snap up the chance to ride the Abra with Santa.

Madinat Jumeirah Festive Market, Madinat Jumeirah, Al Sufouh 1, Dec 16 to 30 Sun to Wed 3pm till late, Thur to Sat 12pm till late. jumeirah.com

December 31

Winter Garden at Habtoor Palace

Located outside the Al Habtoor City, this winter garden has a number of jolly activities the whole family will enjoy. There are fun rides for little ones, a dedicated play area, art displays and more. And of course, foodies will have plenty of food vendors where they can indulge in Christmas treats. Santa himself will also make an appearance. If you have a furry four-legged family member, they are welcome to join in.

Winter Garden, Habtoor Palace Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, daily until December 31, 5pm to midnight. Tel: (0)4 435 5555. lxrhotels3.hilton.com

January 2

Times Square Center

Families can head on over to Time Square Center and visit Santa Claus’s Grotto. Sit in a traditional sleigh for a photo with Santa or have the little ones write their Christmas letters. At the Floating Toy Factory, you can take home a toy that has been created from plastic waste or get creative with Mrs Claus in her arts and crafts space. The grand festive tree here is also made out of recycled plastic cups from the world’s oceans.

Time Square Center, Sheikh Zayed Road, daily until January 2. Tel: (0)4 341 8020. @timessquaredxb

Nakheel Mall

Up on the rooftop of Nakheel Mall, visitors can experience a festive village with a tall festive tree, a winter market, ice rink, play area for the little ones, VR games, workshops, pop-ups and live stage performances. There’s food and drinks, too and a whole lot of festive decorations and lighting. The Village is open until January 2, 2022 from 4pm to 11pm only on the weekends.

Nakheel Mall, Center of Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Nakheel Mall rooftop, until Jan 2 4pm to 11pm on weekends. Tel: (800) 6254 335. @nakheelmallpalm