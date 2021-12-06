Sponsored: Deseo boasts alfresco seating and Latin flair…

Set to shake up the Business Bay dining scene, is the brand new Latin American restaurant, Deseo. Found in chic hotel Me Dubai, Deseo sits poolside offering both indoor and alfresco seating, and a flavourful menu that will ignite the senses.

Encompassing all aspects of Latin America’s vibrant culture, the restaurant aims to transporting guests to a land of magic, mystery, fun and deseo (wish). Deseo’s spirit combines elements from the beaches of Rio to the Amazon rainforest, from urban Buenos Aires to bustling Mexican markets.

A menu of sharing plates deliver a taste sensation through flavour, colour and texture. Guests can expect to see some of the continent’s culinary greatest hits, merged with popular street food, enhanced with luxurious ingredients.

The space has an outside-in feel, as tables are surrounded by lush greenery and fun, colourful patterns decorate the furnishings. Natural materials such as wood and rattan are used to create a comfortable environment that looks chic and modern.

Guests will be treated to a taste of the Latin lifestyle through a soundtrack of ambient tunes, mixed live by the resident DJ. A roster of live entertainment is also waiting to be discovered, and assist on your journey to the depths of the region.

No detail has been spared at this eye-catching venue, from the large leaf sun shades right down to the bespoke crockery. You can expect that same attention to detail applied in the kitchen too, with effortlessly elegant dishes designed to amaze.

Deseo is open in Me Dubai hotel each day for lunch between 12pm and 3pm, and dinner between 6pm and 11pm. Discover more at @deseodubai.