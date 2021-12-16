Sponsored: A segregated cycle way links key destinations around the city…

If you want to get active and don’t fancy pounding the pavements, what if we told you that there is a way to get fit and see some of the coolest destinations in Abu Dhabi? Under Bike Abu Dhabi, the city will welcome the Abu Dhabi Loop, a new 109km segregated cycle way linking key destinations across the city.

Additionally The Hudayriyat Velodrome is a 3,500 capacity arena for track racing that will provide further opportunities to host high-profile international and local cycling events. The 12,000 sqm development will further enhance Hudayriyat Island as the city’s main cycling hub.

The UAE capital has officially been named the first Asian city to receive the prestigious label of ‘UCI Bike City’. The accolade, awarded by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), was received by His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan followed by the launch announcement of Bike Abu Dhabi; an enabling platform where some deep and meaningful commitments were made to near-future city cycling enhancements.

Joining the Abu Dhabi Loop, further construction concepts being wheeled out soon include a 3,500 capacity track racing arena on the already very cycle-friendly (overwater cycle paths, outdoor BMX tracks, multiple island tour routes) Hudayriyat Island. Whilst taking in the fresh air and getting active, you can see some of the city’s coolest landmarks and destinations.

Abu Dhabi is committed to cycling, already with established cycling hubs including a total of 28km of cycling track at Hudayriyat Island and a total of 40km at Al Wathba. There’s something for everyone, from families and amateurs, to those really looking to get into the sport. Cyclists can train for free twice a week at Yas Marina Circuit Formula One track on Yas Island.

His Excellency Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary General of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said: “The Bike City label reflects the city’s impressive global ranking for its high quality and cycling-friendly infrastructure. This adds to Abu Dhabi’s multiple advancements in cycling and in the take-up of the sport, which helps support a healthy lifestyle, contributes to protecting the environment, and enhances wellbeing among Abu Dhabi’s community.”

He continued: “Urban cycling plays a key role in staying happy and healthy, and helps create a profound connection to the city. The new Bike Abu Dhabi platform is the start of an exciting new cycling chapter for the emirate that will inspire and engage people, whatever their ability, to take up cycling as part of a more sustainable lifestyle. We look forward to hosting a range of new international and community events and further expanding the city’s world-class facilities to help take cycling to the next level.”

There’s never been a better time to get active…

For further information on cycling in Abu Dhabi, visit: bike.abudhabi

