The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi’s (DCT) has updated its Green List’ of countries, regions and territories for December. The new list comes into effect today, Sunday, December 26, 2021.

All travellers arriving from the updated ‘Green List’ destinations will be exempt from mandatory quarantine measures after landing in Abu Dhabi.

PCR requirements for arrival from Green List countries

Travellers will be required to present a negative Covid-19 PCR test result, valid for a maximum of 48 hours before departure. Passengers will have to take another PCR test upon arrival at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Vaccinated passengers from the updated ‘Green List’ will take another PCR test on Day 6 (the day of arrival into Abu Dhabi is counted as Day 1). Whereas, unvaccinated travellers arriving from the ‘Green List’ countries are required to take PCR tests on Day 6 and Day 9.

What is the Green List?

The Abu Dhabi ‘Green List’ of countries is a collection of international territories that have been deemed as a low-risk of bringing Covid-19 into the emirate. The list is compiled through a thorough analysis of pandemic management criteria, in areas such as infection and vaccination rates, government policy, entry requirements and testing protocol.

The green list refers to inbound travel origin, not citizenship of the passenger.

Below is the updated ‘Green List’ as of 26 December 2021 – 12:01 am:

Albania

Armenia

Australia

Austria

Azerbaijan

Bahrain

Belarus

Belgium

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Brazil

Bulgaria

Burma

Cambodia

Canada

China

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Finland

France

Georgia

Germany

Greece

Hong Kong (SAR)

Hungary

Indonesia

Iran

Iraq

Israel

Italy

Japan

Jordan

Kazakhstan

Kuwait

Kyrgyzstan

Laos

Latvia

Lebanon

Luxembourg

Malaysia

Maldives

Netherlands

Norway

Oman

Papua New Guinea

Philippines

Poland

Portugal

Qatar

Republic of Ireland

Romania

Russia

Saudi Arabia

Serbia

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

South Korea

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Syria

Taiwan, Province of China

Tajikistan

Thailand

Yemen

Turkey

Turkmenistan

Ukraine

United Kingdom

United States of America

Uzbekistan

The countries excluded from the previous list are Algeria, Belize, Bhutan, Bolivia, Brunei, Burundi, Chile, Colombia, Comoros, Ecuador, Estonia, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Malta, Mauritius, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, San Marino, Seychelles, Tunisia and Uruguay.

Two countries have been added to the list have been included: Papua New Guinea and Iraq.

Image: Getty Images