Abu Dhabi Green List update: List of countries cut from 95 to 73
Take note…
The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi’s (DCT) has updated its Green List’ of countries, regions and territories for December. The new list comes into effect today, Sunday, December 26, 2021.
All travellers arriving from the updated ‘Green List’ destinations will be exempt from mandatory quarantine measures after landing in Abu Dhabi.
PCR requirements for arrival from Green List countries
Travellers will be required to present a negative Covid-19 PCR test result, valid for a maximum of 48 hours before departure. Passengers will have to take another PCR test upon arrival at Abu Dhabi International Airport.
Vaccinated passengers from the updated ‘Green List’ will take another PCR test on Day 6 (the day of arrival into Abu Dhabi is counted as Day 1). Whereas, unvaccinated travellers arriving from the ‘Green List’ countries are required to take PCR tests on Day 6 and Day 9.
What is the Green List?
The Abu Dhabi ‘Green List’ of countries is a collection of international territories that have been deemed as a low-risk of bringing Covid-19 into the emirate. The list is compiled through a thorough analysis of pandemic management criteria, in areas such as infection and vaccination rates, government policy, entry requirements and testing protocol.
The green list refers to inbound travel origin, not citizenship of the passenger.
Below is the updated ‘Green List’ as of 26 December 2021 – 12:01 am:
- Albania
- Armenia
- Australia
- Austria
- Azerbaijan
- Bahrain
- Belarus
- Belgium
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Brazil
- Bulgaria
- Burma
- Cambodia
- Canada
- China
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Finland
- France
- Georgia
- Germany
- Greece
- Hong Kong (SAR)
- Hungary
- Indonesia
- Iran
- Iraq
- Israel
- Italy
- Japan
- Jordan
- Kazakhstan
- Kuwait
- Kyrgyzstan
- Laos
- Latvia
- Lebanon
- Luxembourg
- Malaysia
- Maldives
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Oman
- Papua New Guinea
- Philippines
- Poland
- Portugal
- Qatar
- Republic of Ireland
- Romania
- Russia
- Saudi Arabia
- Serbia
- Singapore
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- South Korea
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Syria
- Taiwan, Province of China
- Tajikistan
- Thailand
- Yemen
- Turkey
- Turkmenistan
- Ukraine
- United Kingdom
- United States of America
- Uzbekistan
The countries excluded from the previous list are Algeria, Belize, Bhutan, Bolivia, Brunei, Burundi, Chile, Colombia, Comoros, Ecuador, Estonia, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Malta, Mauritius, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, San Marino, Seychelles, Tunisia and Uruguay.
Two countries have been added to the list have been included: Papua New Guinea and Iraq.
Image: Getty Images