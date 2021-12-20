The rule applies to employees and the public…

From January 3, 2022 all government employees and the public visiting government centres will need to follow the green status protocol on the Al Hosn app.

The National Crisis & Emergency Management Authority and the Ministry of Health and Community Protection made the announcement yesterday.

الهيئة الوطنية لإدارة #الطوارئ_والأزمات والكوارث ووزارة الصحة ووقاية المجتمع: اعتماد تطبيق نظام المرور الأخضر لدخول جميع الجهات الحكومية الاتحادية للموظفين والمراجعين في كافة إمارات الدولة والتي ستقتصر على المطعمين وأصحاب الفئات المستثناة من التطعيم، وذلك ابتداءً من 3 يناير 2022. pic.twitter.com/Hvdsbc5Qs0 — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) December 19, 2021

The protocol will need to be followed by all federal government offices across all emirates. The move was made in line with the UAE’s Covid-19 recovery drive and to ensure public safety.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention stressed that unvaccinated individuals and those with ‘grey status’ on the Al Hosn app will not be allowed access to federal government entities.

Are there any exemptions?

Yes. If you have a vaccination exemption, you will be exempted provided a green status is active on Al Hosn app. This will require taking a PCR test every seven days.

Children under the age of 16 are also exempted.

Emirates News Agency (WAM) stated, ‘The Ministry underlined the importance of taking the booster shots, as per the approved national vaccination protocol in order to ensure the acquired community immunity against the backdrop of the emergence of new Covid-19’ variants.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention had approved the protocol for the green pass on Al Hosn app earlier this year to ease restrictions and enhance safe movement and tourism in the country. The app displays an individual’s PCR testing dates and results and vaccination status.