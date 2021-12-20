An upmarket Italian restaurant will open in Dubai Opera soon
Belcanto is described as an experiential dining concept…
In the early part of 2022, Dubai Opera will welcome a new restaurant to its offering, that goes by the name of Belcanto. Described as an experiential dining concept, offering fine-dining Italian cuisine, Belcanto is headed up by Tuscan Chef Giacomo Lombardi.
Bringing his experience of cooking in Paris, Germany, Switzerland, Monaco and South Korea; Chef Giacomo is also a master of Neapolitan pizza – which he intends to showcase at Belcanto.
View this post on Instagram
The space has been designed with quintessential Italian styling and aesthetics in mind. Renders of the upcoming venue show a plush red carpet and white panelled walls with gold accents. On a stage sits a grand piano, indicating a live entertainment aspect to the experience – Belcanto roughly translated to ‘beautiful song’.
Andrey Fomin, Partner and Art Director of Belcanto says, “We wanted to create not just a fashionable but timeless experience. Belcanto is a classic place where European classics meet modernity which is conveyed in the details.”
Belcanto’s bartender, Mikhail Melnik has a series of accolades under his belt, including recognition from the 50 Best Bars. Meanwhile, pastry chef, Anthony Falcone brings his expertise from a variety of Michelin star restaurants, so you can expect some deliciously sweet treats when you visit.
Belcanto, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, opening early 2022. belcantorest.com