Belcanto is described as an experiential dining concept…

In the early part of 2022, Dubai Opera will welcome a new restaurant to its offering, that goes by the name of Belcanto. Described as an experiential dining concept, offering fine-dining Italian cuisine, Belcanto is headed up by Tuscan Chef Giacomo Lombardi.

Bringing his experience of cooking in Paris, Germany, Switzerland, Monaco and South Korea; Chef Giacomo is also a master of Neapolitan pizza – which he intends to showcase at Belcanto.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Belcanto Restaurant (@belcantodxb)

The space has been designed with quintessential Italian styling and aesthetics in mind. Renders of the upcoming venue show a plush red carpet and white panelled walls with gold accents. On a stage sits a grand piano, indicating a live entertainment aspect to the experience – Belcanto roughly translated to ‘beautiful song’.

Andrey Fomin, Partner and Art Director of Belcanto says, “We wanted to create not just a fashionable but timeless experience. Belcanto is a classic place where European classics meet modernity which is conveyed in the details.”

Belcanto’s bartender, Mikhail Melnik has a series of accolades under his belt, including recognition from the 50 Best Bars. Meanwhile, pastry chef, Anthony Falcone brings his expertise from a variety of Michelin star restaurants, so you can expect some deliciously sweet treats when you visit.

Belcanto, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, opening early 2022. belcantorest.com