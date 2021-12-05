Say hello to the first hotel to open on the archipelago…

Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas has announced its brand new hotel will open in Dubai on December 18. The location will be pretty unique, as the hotel has been built on Dubai’s World Islands. The new resort will be situated on Clarence Island, within the South American continent, making it the first luxury resort to open on the World Islands.

Just four kilometres from the Dubai shore, the resort will provide stunning views of the Dubai skyline from its Arabian Gulf location. Guests able to access by boat in just 15 minutes from the jetty at Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort.

The beautifully designed hotel will have 70 suites, beach and pool villas, making for the ultimate luxury escape. The resort will offer amenities such as in-room spa treatments, a gym and a kid’s club.

You’ll also find an alfresco Mediterranean restaurant, Helios, and Indo-Arabian venue Qamar. Freshly caught seafood will be a highlight on the menu, befitting to the oceanic location of the resort.

Sundowners will be served from a stylish bar lounge, called Luna, offering unmatched panoramic views of the Dubai skyline. Guests will be surrounded by flora and fauna on the island, providing a green escape from the bustling city.

The hotel’s developer, Seven Tides’ CEO, Abdulla Bin Sulayem, said: “The Anantara hotel on Clarence Island will set the bar for exclusivity and a luxury lifestyle, while remaining in harmony with nature. Without a doubt, this will become one of the most sought-after leisure and lifestyle destinations in the Middle East, if not the world.”

Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort is due to open on December 18, 2021, making it the sixth Anantara property in the UAE alone. Anantara also has plans to open a stunning resort with overwater villas in Ras Al Khaimah very soon.

Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort, South America, The World Islands, opening December 18 2021. anantara.com