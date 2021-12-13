With Balloon Adventures Dubai, you can purchase a gift voucher for an unforgettable hot air balloon experience, which includes a unique pre-flight drone show and a hot air balloon flight over the pristine Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve at dawn. This bucket list balloon experience takes travellers to soar approximately 4,000 feet above Dubai’s desert as the sun rises and casts its soft glow over the undulating dunes. As you revel in 360-degree views hovering from the air, your highly-trained pilot will share their knowledge on the country’s Bedouin culture and wildlife native to the region. You might even spot an Oryx or two, and other native UAE wildlife, without disturbing their natural habitat.

Once you’ve landed, you are taken on a short ride in a fabulous vintage Land Rover to an authentic Bedouin camp to enjoy a gourmet breakfast, ride a camel and learn more about the national bird of the UAE during an interactive falconry session.

These early morning airborne adventures are worth waking up for, and make for the perfect Christmas present, indeed. A hot air balloon experience costs Dhs1,250 per person.

To purchase your Christmas voucher, visit balloon-adventures.com/gift-vouchers.

Should you require any assistance, feel free to email info@ballooning.ae or call +971 4 440 9827

Images: Supplied