Swanky Address Sky View is one of those hotels in Dubai that just catches your eye and of course, it is celebrating the most wonderful time of the year.

The festive dining experience takes place at The Restaurant located on the lobby level of the hotel which offers up a grand view of Downtown Dubai and Burj Khalifa – the perfect backdrop to the festive hotel’s deals and atmosphere.

Christmas Eve dinner

Christmas Eve is just as important as the big day itself and is a cause to celebrate. Choose to celebrate it at The Restaurant which is offering a mouth-watering feast with a modern twist.

The sumptuous set festive dinner includes all the trimmings pairing well with the traditional beverages on offer.

It will cost you Dhs295 for the soft drinks package and Dhs340 with selected beverages. Children aged five to 12 will get a 50 per cent discount and under fours dine for free.

Dinner runs from 7pm to 11pm.

Christmas Day brunch and dinner

On the big day itself, there’s plenty of yuletide cheer to go around at The Restaurant. The celebrations include live entertainment, crafted festive flavours and a side of gorgeous Instagrammable views.

It will cost you Dhs395 for the soft drinks package and Dhs495 for the house drinks package and Dhs550 for the sparkling package. Bringing little ones? If they are in the age bracket of five to 12, there is a 50 per cent discount and under fours dine for free.

Brunch runs from 12pm to 4pm or if you prefer dinner, it’s from 7pm to 11pm.

For bookings, ring up Address Sky View on 04 873 8888.

The Restaurant, Lobby Level, Address Sky View, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai, Tel: (0)4 873 8888. addresshotels.com/address-sky-view

Images: Address Sky View