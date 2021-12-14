A great alternative to the usual ladies’ night antics…

Each month, Roxy Cinemas hosts a special evening reserved just for the girls, to catch up and enjoy a flick at the movie theatre. The next instalment is on Tuesday December 21, and there are not one but two films to choose from.

For Dhs140, you’ll get access to the Roxy Platinum Lounge in City Walk from 7pm, along with canapés, a main course and a mocktail. Your chosen film will begin at 8pm, when you’ll be able to get cosy in a comfortable, fully reclining leather chair and enjoy the show.

If you’re in a festive mood, then you’ll want to go for Father Xmas is Back, a new British Christmas comedy film about a dysfunctional family spending the holidays in a Yorkshire mansion.

Alternatively, get immersed in the twisted tale of a fashion empire in House of Gucci, and the shocking true story of the family behind the Italian fashion empire. When Patrizia Reggiani (played by Lady Gaga) marries into the Gucci family, her ambition triggers a reckless spiral of betrayal, decadence, revenge, and murder.

From the trailer, the wardrobe collections looks to be all you might hope for in a film about Gucci, the cast is another glittering ensemble with Lady Gaga in particular delivering some mesmerising lines.

Both options require an advanced booking, which can be made on the Roxy Cinemas website or app.

Roxy Cinemas, City Walk, Tuesday December 21, 7pm onwards, Dhs140. theroxycinemas.com