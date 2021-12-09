Sponsored: From turkey takeaways to brunches, festive afternoon teas and more…

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and there are so many fabulous reasons to celebrate the festive holiday with The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm. Christmas is about getting together with family and friends, and toasting to a good time. From Christmas brunches, dinners and themed nights to festive afternoon tea and gingerbread workshops, a Christmas tree lighting ceremony, you can add lots of extra sparkle to your holidays.

Here are some amazing things to do at St. Regis Dubai, The Palm this festive season…

Turkey Takeaway

Enjoy a gorgeous turkey or honey-mustard glazed beef ham takeaway, with all of the trimmings, plus desserts including a Panettone or Yule Log, from December 6 to 26. You can order yours directly from The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm with at least 24 hours’ notice. It’s Dhs675 for 4 to 6 people or Dhs900 for 8 to 10 people.

Christmas and Boxing Day Brunch

Spend Christmas or Boxing Day brunching in the gorgeous Cordelia restaurant, with live food stations, free-flowing drinks and entertainment. On December 25, brunch runs from 1pm to 5pm, priced from Dhs400. On December 26, the brunch runs from 1pm to 4.30pm, priced from Dhs325.

Christmas Theme Nights

Cordelia is running Christmas theme nights every evening between December 15 to 24 – so it’s perfect for your staff or friends’ Christmas party. Tuck into succulent turkeys smothered in gravy, roasted beef tenderloin, potatoes and Brussels sprouts, all washed down with free-flowing drinks. It’s priced from Dhs325.

Festive Afternoon Tea & Gingerbread Workshops

A gingerbread workshop is the perfect way to bring the family together and get creative, especially if you have little ones. Head to Her by Caroline Astor to enjoy it. Parents, if you feel like leaving the kids to it, you can enjoy a sumptuous afternoon tea whilst they create their masterpieces. It’s Dhs150 per child (age 11 and below). For parents, regular afternoon tea packages are available, from Dhs200 as well as à la carte.

New Year’s Eve

There are two opportunities to ring in the new year at The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm on December 31. Jazz fans, head to The St. Regis Bar for a luxurious evening filled with jazz and premium beverages from Dhs799 per person. Or, you could station yourself at the Dip Pool Bar with free-flowing premium beverages between 10pm and 3am, for Dhs550.

The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 218 0000. marriott.com

