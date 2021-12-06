Sponsored: Last few tickets available to Atlantis, The Palm’s annual sell-out festive bash, Cirque de Cuisine on December 9…

Atlantis, The Palm’s annual festive bash is back on Thursday December 9, offering Christmas revellers a taste of world-class restaurants as well as festive entertainment at every turn.

Now in its third year, Dubai’s favourite dine-around event of the year allows diners to wander from restaurant to restaurant enjoying signature dishes, live cooking stations, lavish buffets and live entertainment. All signature restaurants are open exclusively for Cirque De Cuisine ticketholders, with the venues located in a two-minute proximity of one another, giving guests the freedom to roam and sit freely in any of the participating restaurants moving from one to the next at leisure.

The all you can eat and drink concept will include four hours of non-stop fun, including free-flowing champagne from 7pm until 11pm as well an array of food from some of the worlds’ top restaurants, including Nobu by Nobu Matsuhisa, Gordon Ramsay’s Bread Street Kitchen & Bar, Gordon Ramsay’s Street Pizza, Ronda Locatelli by Giorgio Locatelli and the Michelin star Cantonese restaurant, Hakkasan.

As you arrive, guests will be welcomed into the Christmas tree-lined Avenues. After taking a snap inside a giant snow-filled snow globe, entertainment awaits at every turn featuring festive performances, stunts and elaborate costumes, including an underwater Santa’s grotto in The Lost Chambers Aquarium, live music and DJ’s in all restaurants as well as magicians and Santa’s dancing elves.

Drinks (both house and soft) will be available at six different bars throughout the venues, including a festive ‘feature bar’ located in the centre of The Avenues, serving unlimited bubbly and house drinks.

Atlantis, The Palm, 7pm to 11pm, Dhs625 per person including four hours of unlimited food and premium beverages. Buy tickets at dubai.platinumlist.net/event-tickets/82413/cirque-de-cuisine-christmas-edition