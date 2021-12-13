He’ll be joined by Jordanian teen popster Issam Al Najjar…

Currently underway on Abu Dhabi’s Corniche, the Mother of the Nation (MOTN) festival is a huge carnival of entertainment, culture and epic eats. It’s an event to celebrate the legacy of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation. And there’s so much to do.

You could go and get some top tier burgers from the High Joint pop-up on Monday for example; check out the World of Nickelodeon on Tuesday; you could be making parkour summersaults by Wednesday; playing Rick and Morty laser tag on Thursday; but on Friday, December 17 — cancel your plans because the crown prince of UK street beats and garage joint bangers, Mr Craig David is headlining the MOTN sound stage.

Likely to be dropping hits from either side of his 2014 sonic renaissance. Craig David’s early party-starting anthems include ‘7 Days’, ‘Fill Me In’, ‘Walking Away’, and ‘Rewind’; and his more recent chart dalliances such as ‘Heartline’, ‘I Know You’, ‘Who You Are’, and ‘Do You Miss Me Much’ — are still repping those same infectious beats. Headlining a festival? He was born to do it.

But the honour of closing down the festival on Saturday, December 18 goes to Jordanian teen star Issam Al Najjar. Known for his hits ‘Hadal Ahbek’, ‘Turning Me Up’ and ‘Mn Gheirik Enti’, to MOTN’s grand stage on Saturday, where he will be joined by regional superstars Mahmoud Al Turky and Khalid Fouad.

Both concerts will start at 7pm, tickets are just Dhs75 and available now at ticketmaster.ae.

Images: Provided