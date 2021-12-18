A floating stage has been built just for the show…

Louvre Abu Dhabi is home to a number of masterpieces from the art world and come December 31, it will host a live stream by a musical mastermind and star – DJ David Guetta.

The world-renowned DJ and producer has joined forces with Louvre Abu Dhabi to deliver a unique production on a floating stage in the waters of the Arabian Gulf. It has been built just for this occasion.

Fans will be able to unite with others around the globe and watch the show online on January 1, 2022 at the stroke of midnight.

The show will also feature a world-class light show and projections of masterpieces from Louvre Abu Dhabi’s collection – a great bonus if you love the arts. And of course, there’s the iconic museum itself.

The light show will include 20-metre-high flames that will shoot into the night sky, choreographed to complement the DJ’s set.

DJ David Guetta announced the show on his official Twitter account stating ‘From Louvre Abu Dhabi to the world. Let’s jump into 2022 together’.

The show follows the success of the DJ’s United at Home show at the Musee du Louvre in Paris on New Year’s Eve 2020.

In a statement, Guetta added, ‘The Louvre is one of the most iconic venues in the world and I am so excited to be playing at the Abu Dhabi counterpart this New Year’s Eve after the success of my Paris live stream last year.’

He added, ‘it’s going to be an electrifying show and an amazing night. I can’t wait to connect with you all and celebrate the New Year together.’

Manuel Rabaté, Director of Louvre Abu Dhabi added, ‘We are excited to collaborate with David Guetta, a global music icon, who has chosen Louvre Abu Dhabi and its collections, which is a symbol of connecting cultures, as the backdrop for a thrilling New Year’s Eve performance for fans around the world.

