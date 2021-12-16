UAE government announces Covid-19 rules for Christmas and New Year
Protocols have been announced…
With Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebrations fast approaching, and Covid-19 still a concern, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) have announced a set of protocols for UAE residents and visitors to follow during the festive season.
In a series of Tweets, the NCEMA said: “We highlight the importance of social responsibility and the pivotal role of members of the community in preserving the country’s achievements during this crisis.”
#NCEMA: People’s health and safety are the priority. Therefore, receiving the booster shot of the vaccine is key to getting the necessary antibodies to prevent the spread of #Covid19 variants and genetic mutations.#TogetherWeRecover pic.twitter.com/0EjfNI4raD
— NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) December 15, 2021
The protocols are as follows:
- Venues for celebrations will have a capacity of 80 per cent
- Participants must provide a negative PCR test result taken within 96 hours
- You must undergo mandatory body temperature testing
- Organisers of events are urged to regulate entry, avoid over-crowding and use barriers at entrances and exits
- Wear face masks at all times in enclosed places and avoid overcrowding, in addition to leaving a 1.5 metre safe distance
- Regularly sanitising places and providing sanitisers at the entrances and exits of restrooms
- Respecting social distancing during celebrations
- Members of the same family are allowed to sit together without the need to practice physical distancing
- Refrain from shaking hands
- Public are informed that organisers of events will form teams to verify the implementation of precautionary measures
In a Tweet yesterday, the NCEMA urged the public to get their vaccine boosters. They said: “People’s health and safety are the priority. Therefore, receiving the booster shot of the vaccine is key to getting the necessary antibodies to prevent the spread of #Covid19 variants and genetic mutations.”
Image: Getty