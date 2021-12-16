Protocols have been announced…

With Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebrations fast approaching, and Covid-19 still a concern, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) have announced a set of protocols for UAE residents and visitors to follow during the festive season.

In a series of Tweets, the NCEMA said: “We highlight the importance of social responsibility and the pivotal role of members of the community in preserving the country’s achievements during this crisis.”

The protocols are as follows:

Venues for celebrations will have a capacity of 80 per cent

Participants must provide a negative PCR test result taken within 96 hours

You must undergo mandatory body temperature testing

Organisers of events are urged to regulate entry, avoid over-crowding and use barriers at entrances and exits

Wear face masks at all times in enclosed places and avoid overcrowding, in addition to leaving a 1.5 metre safe distance

Regularly sanitising places and providing sanitisers at the entrances and exits of restrooms

Respecting social distancing during celebrations

Members of the same family are allowed to sit together without the need to practice physical distancing

Refrain from shaking hands

Public are informed that organisers of events will form teams to verify the implementation of precautionary measures

In a Tweet yesterday, the NCEMA urged the public to get their vaccine boosters. They said: “People’s health and safety are the priority. Therefore, receiving the booster shot of the vaccine is key to getting the necessary antibodies to prevent the spread of #Covid19 variants and genetic mutations.”

