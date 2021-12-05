It’s gonna be your year, we can feel it…

New Year, same old us. We’re strutting into 2022 with that on-brand capital energy, sharing the most exciting goings-on in the city, and making noise about the stuff you might have missed. Putting our mission where your mouth is, we’ve assembled this list to help you choose the perfect Abu Dhabi locations for countdowns, hastily made resolutions, Auld Lang Syne-ing and starting 2022 on the right foot.

Annex

A purebred Abu Dhabi nightlife hub, Annex at The Abu Dhabi Edition hotel is always a good way to spend your midnight hour. And that goes double for NYE. Offering undisrupted views of the Corniche fireworks from the alfresco rooftop, set to an energetic soundtrack, and serving up light gourmet bites and bubbly… This is how we wanna 2022.

The Abu Dhabi Edition hotel, Al Bateen, Dec 31 9pm to 1am (following day), Dhs548 house and bubbles, Dhs698 premium bubbles (rooftop only) a la carte menu prices apply for ground floor club, Tel: (0)2 208 0000. editionhotels.com/abu-dhabi

AT25

Start 2022 on a quite literal high at AT25, the city’s loftiest open-air rooftop lounge. Funky fresh fun times come your way via the medium of banging tunes, stunning urban jungle views, a sophisticated atmosphere, and a great value drinks package.

AT25, Marriott Hotel Downtown Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Street. Dhs150 minimum spend inclusive of three house beverages. Tel: (0)2 304 7777. marriottdowntownabudhabilife.com

Bambu

This new jungle-inspired nightspot is hosting a special El Masqueuerada ball for NYE with fan favourite deck flexer, DJ Froid. You may have cracked the code that El Masqueuerada is a ‘masquerade ball’ which means you’re invited to wear a mask (for your eyes, in addition to the government-mandated mouth and nose covering). There’s a package offering a five-course pan pacific meal with freeflow drinks (earlybird house deal Dhs295), and a party window of 8pm to 4am.

17th Floor Cristal Hotel, Adjacent to Madinat Zayed Shopping Center, 8pm to 4am, regular package Dhs395, premium Dhs495. Tel: (058) 550 3700, @bambu_auh

Benjarong

Fancy Thai-ing something different this NYE? Bid ‘jur gan’ (goodbye) to 2021 at Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi’s What’s On award-winning flamboyant Thai restaurant Benjarong. This authentic ambassador from ‘the land of smiles’ is serving an aromatic five-course dinner for a very chill Dhs260, and that includes a glass of bubbles.

Benjarong, Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi, Al Muroor Road. Dhs260, Dec 31 7pm to 12am. Tel: (0)2 698 8137. dusit.com

Coya

This energetic ambassador of Peruvian vibes, has party pedigree in its marrow. And this year’s NYE celebrations, under the title ‘The Incan Empire’, proudly peacock those fiesta traditions, serving up great food and outstanding tunes (via DJ Eva Voytko). The dress code is ‘black and gold’ (I wanna be next to you…) and you can pick up their Incan tasting menu for Dhs540.

Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, minimum spend of Dhs800 in the main dining room, Dhs1,200 on the terrace and Dhs1,200 on the Lounge Sofas. Tel: (02) 306 7000, @coyarestaurant

Dai Pai Dong

We’re going on record, 2022 needs to be ‘year of the yum cha’ and you can start as you mean to go on with a four-and-a-half-hour free-flow beverage and yum cha package at this Al Maryah Island restaurant. Dine out on the delicate dim sum, flame grilled sizzlers, duck rolls and food trolley fair, before heading to Glo, just before midnight for countdown and fireworks.

Rosewood, Al Maryah Island, 7.30pm to midnight, house Dhs565, bubbles Dhs655. Tel: (02) 813 5588, @daipaidongad

Garage

W Abu Dhabi — Yas Island understands the NYE assignment. Those pulling into the multi-kitchen venue, Garage can secure one of the city’s hottest Hogmanays for Dhs598 (house package) or Dhs798 for sparkling. Then you can shift up a gear for a Wet Deck after-party which, beneath a sky full of stars, will take you all the way up to the countdown and beyond.

Garage, W Abu Dhabi, Yas Island. Dec 31 8pm to 1am. Dhs398 soft, Dhs598 house, Dhs798 sparkling. Tel: (0)2 656 0000. marriott.com

Graphos Social Kitchen

Finesse your way into 2022 with the five-star swagger of Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island. Packages here start at Dhs750 and include a fully fledged year-end feast, drinks, a slap-heavy soundtrack courtesy of the live band and the perfect perch to catch those ritzy-glitzy fireworks bursting over Yas Bay.

Graphos Social Kitchen, Yas Bay, Yas Island. Dec 31 7pm to 12am. Dh750 soft drinks, Dhs999 premium, Dhs375 kids 6-12, under 6’s free. Tel: (0)2 208 6900. hilton.com

Marco Pierre White Steakhouse & Grill

If you fancy a more sophisticated way to farewell 2021, there’s a rarefied air at this celebrity chef-conceived steakhouse. This very ‘well-done’ culinary affair comprises of a five-course fine-dining set menu of signature steak dishes and perfectly paired beverages. it truly is a cut above. The Fairmont Bab Al Bahr waterfront will also offer a great spectating spot for the evening’s Fireworks.

Marco Pierre White Steakhouse & Grill, Khor Al Maqta, Fairmont Bab Al Bahr. Dhs595 per person, Dhs150 for the addition of beverages, Dec 31 7pm to 11.30pm Tel: (0)2 654 3238. fairmont.com

Shangri-La Hotel, Qaryat al Beri

We don’t want to sound dramatic here, but we do LOVE a bit of theatre on a NYE night out. Enter Shangri-La stage right. Their Cirque Du Soir-themed celebrations invites you to drop the curtain on 2021 with a bang, and includes an extravagant buffet and live entertainment in the hauntingly beautiful surrounds of this stunning property. More drama? How about a sky full of midnight fireworks?

Shangri-La Hotel, Qaryat al Beri, Khor Al Maqta,Qaryat al Beri. Dec 31 7.30pm til late, Dhs599 indoors, Dhs899 outdoors, add on Dhs200 for house drinks or Dhs300 for French bubbles, Dhs200 children 6-11, under 6’s free. Tel: (0)2 2 509 8555. shangri-la.com<

Up & Below

One of the strongest shouts for a nifty thrifty New Years is this WTC rooftop spot. Your free-flow 10pm to 1am house drinks package also includes an elevated pew to catch a firework or two, tasty culinary treats, and a massive collection of house and techo beats. Watch the sky light up with dazzling colours on the stroke of midnight on the last day of the year at Up & Below. You’re also asked to start 2022 off white, with a dress code that urges a wardrobe of white,

Up & Below, Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Center, Abu Dhabi. Dec 31 10pm to 1am. Dhs99 soft drinks, Dhs199 house drinks and Dhs1,000 VIP table for four with house drinks and a sharing platter. Tel: (0)2 698 2222. marriott.com

The Foundry

2021 might not have been our favourite year, but at The Foundry this December 31 — you can put a steak in it, because it’s done. Enjoy a four hour fine dining gala banquet complete with a seafood ice bar, caviar and blinis, prime rib carvery, salmon coulibac carvery, pistachio-crusted lamb rack, a wide selection of grape and access to the cheese vault.

Southern Sun Abu Dhabi, Tourist Club Area, Abu Dhabi, Dec 31, 8pm to midnight, Dhs325 soft, Dhs595 house, Dhs875 bubbles, Dhs110 children ages 6 to 12. Tel: (0)2 818 4888. tsogosun.com

The Warehouse Wine and Tapas Bar

If you want your NYE to pass the ‘good vibes only’ check, The Warehouse could be the pick for you. They’re offering a great value four hour package (free flow house bevs for Dhs450) that includes your drinks, sharing nibbles (for the love of tapas) and listening privileges for the live DJ set.

Warehouse Wine & Tapas, Pearl Rotana Capital Centre – Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street, near ADNEC, 4pm until 1am. Tel: (02) 307 5552, @thewarehouseabudhabi

Waves Bar and Outdoor Lounge

This chilled-out alfresco haunt is roaring into 2022 with a Gatsby-themed 1920s NYE party. In addition to the sparkling ambiance that comes as standard, they’re offering some great deals on flexible beverage packages including Dhs99 for an hour of unlimited bubbles.

Waves Bar & Outdoor Lounge at Novotel Abu Dhabi Al Bustan, Abu Dhabi. 31 dec 9pm to midnight, Dhs139 for three hours of bottomless cocktails, Dhs199 for three hours of bottomless premium drinks. Tel: (0)2 501 6088. @waves_abudhabi

Westin Abu Dhabi

This grand dame of Abu Dhabi’s hotel circuit, Westin Abu Dhabi is hosting a fittingly suave soiree on the evening of December 31. Your invite requests you come dressed to the nines, for a NYE Masquerade Gala Ball. Mingle in The Lounge at the mixology reception, enjoy a fine dining buffet and alfresco live entertainment.

The Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa, Abu Dhabi, Dec 31, Dhs999 indoor seating, Dhs1,250 outdoor seating, Dh399 children ages 7 to 12. Tel: (0)2 616 9999. fairwaysabudhabi.com

Images: Provided