Back by popular demand, the Festival Plaza Book Club returns with its final 2021 installment on Saturday, December 18.

It’s the ideal opportunity to gather with other like-minded book worms for a discussion on the club’s ‘book of the month’. This time, it’s A Man Called Ove by Swedish writer Fredrik Backman, a story about a curmudgeonly 59-year old widower who lashes out at his neighbours (and anybody else) when they violate his very strict perception of how things ought to be.

Leading the book club discussions this month is Dubai-based author, and culinary writer, Courtney Brandt. She’ll be joined by fellow novelist, speaker and professional circus aerialist Allison K. Williams. The pair will discuss not only the book at hand, but also Allison’s fascinating career, including her newest book Seven Drafts – self-edit like a pro from blank page to book, a fantastic writing guide for anyone hoping to get published themselves.

Join Courtney and Allison at Jamaica Blue, located on the first floor of Dubai Festival Plaza mall at 10.30am, ready to kick off the discussions at 11am. All attendees will be able to enjoy a 30 per cent discount on the menu during the event, and a further 20 per cent any other day.

You can also now avail exciting exclusive book club offers on the Festival Rewards app such as 20 per cent off on all books from our Book store partner Booktopia. And best of all, every book club guest will receive a special festive goodie bag to celebrate the season and Festival Plaza’s anniversary.

Registrations for the December event are open now, so be quick to secure your slot. Visit dubaifestivalplaza.com/home/whats-on/book-club now.

If you want to connect with more readers in Dubai, join the Festival Plaza Book Club Facebook group where you can have further discussions outside of the events.

Jamaica Blue, Festival Plaza Book Club, Festival Plaza, Jebel Ali, Dubai, December 18, 11am to 12pm, free to enter but registration is essential. @dubaifestivalplaza