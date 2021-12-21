Something different is set to open its doors very soon…

Move over minimalist interiors, and make way for something new. Basko, a 1960-inspired Mediterranean restaurant and speakeasy-style bar, is set to open its doors in The Opus, Business Bay on Wednesday December 22.

3 of 12

What’s On brings you an exclusive reveal of the bright and beautiful venue, which boasts a lively outdoor terrace offering views of Downtown Dubai and Burj Khalifa. With prints-upon-prints, and clashing colours in all the right ways, Basko is bound to catch your eye.

Designed by Lazaro Rosa Violan, Basko has distinctive indoor dining area with a bar and a live robata kitchen, serving up lunch, dinner or simply an aperitivo. Mediterranean-inspired cuisine delivers dishes such as langoustine risotto, frog Provençal, prime rib and lobster fregola.

Artistic details make up the aesthetic of the restaurant, with abstract artworks framed over the entire wall. Head up the mirrored, chandelier-adorned spiral staircase to the intimate speakeasy bar, ruby red tassels fall from the ceiling to create a rose like artwork above your head.

World-class mixologist are prepped to serve you a plethora of handcrafted cocktails, designed to energise the taste buds and ignite your senses. Step back in time to a world of glitz and glamour at this unique new venue.

Basko will be serving a curated menu for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day as well as an unmissable New Year’s Eve party, with details set to be revealed soon. From Wednesday December 22, Basko will be open daily for lunch and dinner between 12pm and 1am.

Basko, The Opus by Zaha Hadid, Business Bay, daily 12pm to 1am from December 22. Tel: (0)58 542 4208. baskorestaurant.com @baskodxb

Images: Provided